Community News

LARC Executive Director retires after 31 years
January 4, 2017 LARC, Inc., has announced the upcoming retirement of Executive Director, Roger Bradley, effective Jan. 31. more »»
Historic Society hosts free presentation on The Koreshans
January 4, 2017 The Estero Island Historic Society (EIHS) invites the interested public to learn about a unique group that inhabited southwest Florida in the late 1800s. more »»
Looking ahead: redevelopment
January 4, 2017 San Carlos Boulevard was the thoroughfare for potential redevelopment projects in 201. more »»
Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts launches Winter Concert Series
January 4, 2017 This year's Fort Myers Beach Friends of the Arts Winter Concert Series is going to be is better than ever! The Friends, whose mission is to promote and support theater, music, culinary and visual... more »»
San Carlos Bay Sail & Power Squadron offers America’s Boating Course
January 4, 2017 The San Carlos Bay Sail & Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons that serves South Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Bonita Springs, and Estero will be offering “America’s Boating... more »»
Six Cape schools among grant recipients
January 3, 2017 Six schools in Cape Coral were among this year's recipients of local grants. more »»
Little Pearl of the Ocean
January 3, 2017 It only took a little less than nine hours for the city of Cape Coral to welcome its first “pearl of the ocean” of 2017. more »»
New park proposed for Hancock Bridge Parkway site
January 3, 2017 In an area with high-quality homes and much to do in the way of recreation, there really isn’t anywhere families can go to play fetch with their dog or enjoy county serenity. more »»
NFM Rec Center to hold senior fair, open house
January 3, 2017 The North Fort Myers Recrea-tion Center, on 2000 North Recrea-tion Park Way, will host its first big event of 2017 Wednesday, Jan. more »»
Cape motorcyclist injured in early morning crash in Fort Myers
January 3, 2017 A Cape Coral motorcyclist was injured on Tuesday when he rear-ended a vehicle. more »»
Countdown to 2017 -- Celebrating New Year's on FMB
December 28, 2016 As the old year comes to an end and the new year emerges, you know Fort Myers Beach is the place to be for non-stop celebrations and gatherings this weekend. more »»
Holiday Gift Baskets - Beachy Retreats
December 22, 2016 Everyone loves a good gift basket. As we finish up the holiday season, you may still be thinking of what to get good friends, family members and co-workers. more »»
Holiday Gift Baskets - Around the World
December 16, 2016 Everyone loves a good gift basket. As we continue through the holiday season, you may be thinking of what to get good friends, family members and co-worker. more »»
A Basket of Holiday Cheer -- Part 2 of 4
December 7, 2016 Everyone loves a good gift basket. As we continue through the holiday season, and you may be thinking of what to get good friends, family members and co-worker. more »»
A Basket of Holiday Cheer -- Part 1 of 4
December 1, 2016 Everyone loves a good gift basket. As we pass by Thanksgiving, the holiday season is quickly upon us, and you may be thinking of what to get good friends, family members and co-workers. more »»
In Good Hands - Well Kneaded expands to full-service day spa
December 22, 2016 Ellie Sandler has been a staple to the Fort Myers Beach health and wellness community for decade. more »»
A fresh start
December 7, 2016 The former location of The Cadillac is going back to its original purpose: a produce stand. more »»
Barbara H Perry
December 30, 2016 Barbara H. Perry, 82, of Ft. Myers died 12-29-16. Arrangements by www.harvey-engelhardt. more »»
Debra “Deb” Ann Philbin
December 29, 2016 Debra “Deb” Ann Philbin, 60, of Fort Myers, FL passed away on December 28, 2016. Arrangements entrusted to Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Service. www.fullermetz. more »»
Ryan Robert Flannery
December 29, 2016 Ryan Robert Flannery, 33, of Ft. Myers, FL passed away Monday, December 26, 2016. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ft. Myers, is entrusted with final care. more »»
Ruth Marie Sills
December 27, 2016 Ruth Marie Sills, 77, of Ft. Myers died 12-25-16. Arrangements by www.harvey-engelhardt. more »»
Ronald Vincent Busi
December 27, 2016 Ronald Vincent Busi, 86, of Fort Myers, FL passed away on December 24, 2016. Arrangements entrusted to Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Service. www.fullermetz. more »»
Pet Pals rescue column: Week of Oct. 26
October 27, 2016 This pair needs a home This is the story of two beautiful dogs named Doc (7-year-old Catahoula male) and Sugar Bear (10-year-old female white Husky). more »»
Pet Pals rescue column: Week of Oct. 19
October 20, 2016 A?petite little angel What else can you say but cute, adorable, cuddler and petite! This little guy was going to be euthanized after being in the Shelter. more »»
Pet Pals rescue column: Week of Sept. 28
September 29, 2016 Sweet, shiny smooth Apple girl We generally stay local but when we heard of this little dog in a high-kill Shelter going crazy, stressed and shaking, we couldn’t refuse her. more »»
Pet Pals rescue column: Week of Sept. 7
September 8, 2016 Forever Love with Pancho Pancho is a just a pup. He acts like one and has a lot of energy – and weighs only 11 pounds. more »»
Pet Pals rescue column: Week of Aug. 31
September 1, 2016 Bambi needs a new foster Bambi is losing his foster parents next week. Please help find him a home. He is such a sweet boy, with one of the most interesting personalities. more »»
Only part of swamp needs draining
January 4, 2017 Only part of swamp needs draining To the Editor: This is the third letter of my Drain the Swamp series regarding Fort Myers Beach town government. more »»
Fort Myers Beach turning 21
January 4, 2017 Fort Myers Beach turning 21 To the Editor: The Town of Fort Myers Beach turned 21 on New Year’s Eve and Kathy and I went down to Times Square to join the party, get our ceremonial birthday cupcake... more »»
All should be treated equally
December 28, 2016 All should be treated equally To the Editor: As you ride down Estero Boulevard south of the Red Coconut RV Park, you cannot help but notice the reconstruction of driveways being uprooted by the... more »»
Horseshoe crabs won't hurt you
December 28, 2016 Horseshoe crabs won't hurt you What are all those scary-looking things in or near the wrack line on the beach? You'd look scary too if you were over 350 million years old and you predated dinosaurs... more »»
Thank you to Fort Myers Beach Fire District
December 28, 2016 Thank you to Fort Myers Beach Fire district At the Dec. more »»
County Commissioner Larry Kiker — Big Carlos Pass dredging is important
December 13, 2016 Boating is an important part of our way of life and an economic driver for Lee County and all of Southwest Florida. Making sure that boaters can enjoy our local waterways safely is critical. more »»
General Election recommendations
October 21, 2016 Mail ballots have gone out and early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins Monday. more »»
Vote YES for 20/20
October 14, 2016 The first wave of mail ballots are out and there is an urgent local issue all voters will want to take note of as they choose among candidates and ballot initiative. more »»
Constitutional amendment recommendations
October 14, 2016 For voters in Florida, there’s a lot more on the Nov. 8 ballot than a plethora of races from the presidential on down. more »»
Primary election recommendations: Vote Goss, Mann in upcoming Republican primaries
August 12, 2016 Mail ballots have gone out and early voting for the Aug. 30 Primary Election begins Aug. 20. more »»
What a Catch! Fishing log for 6/08/2016
June 9, 2016 Fun and productive day The Mazzola family (a combination of brothers and cousins) fished offshore 36 miles with me on a full-day trip Saturday, 5/28. more »»
What a Catch! Fishing log for 5/25/2016
May 25, 2016 Fighting Mother Nature After another lull in trips, which happened to fall during a period of no rain and calm seas, my next trip out was on Tuesday, when rain hung over the gulf, and winds and seas... more »»
What a Catch! Fishing log for 3/2/2016
March 1, 2016 Starting off in the wind Thursday morning was windy and it was tough anchoring on my target spots, but we managed to get out 22 miles and anchor-up for some snapper fishing. more »»
Sailing the Tradition -- 50th annual Summerset Regatta sets sail this weekend
October 7, 2015 “Sailing the Tradition” for the last half century, the golden 50th annual Summerset Regatta, hosted by the Caloosa Marching and Chowder Society (CMCS) sailing club, sets sail this weekend along the... more »»
Grouper Grapple fishing tourney
August 5, 2015 Officials have announced that the third annual Grouper Grapple Offshore Fishing Tournament will take place at Fish Tale Marina on Aug. 14-15. more »»
Have a car problem? Ask Larry
May 29, 2012 A person is having dinner in a restaurant with his family when another patron approaches his table and with a hand on his shoulder says, “You know, I’m having the same trouble I had before. more »
Living Green workshops 01-04
Every Wednesday, the public is invited to visit the Eco Living Center at Rutenberg Park in south Lee County to get information on how they can learn more about “green living” at home and work. more »
